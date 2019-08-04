Financial Consulate Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 852,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after acquiring an additional 461,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after buying an additional 134,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,988 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 1,522,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,750. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

