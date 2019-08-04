Financial Consulate Inc. Grows Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises 1.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 105.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 732,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,611 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $6,561,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 588,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 746,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,934. The company has a market cap of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.