Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 37,785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 144.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 273,047 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,151. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

