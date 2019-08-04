Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 176,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 363.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

