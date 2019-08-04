Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.15 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 138,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,022.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,954,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,622,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,588,075 shares of company stock worth $21,794,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

