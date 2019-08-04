Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.
NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $30.55.
In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 138,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,022.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,954,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,622,070.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,588,075 shares of company stock worth $21,794,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
