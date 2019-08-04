Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FOE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Ferro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research cut Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 894,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ferro has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $38,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,490 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ferro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

