Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.88-4.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.885-3.885 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY19 guidance to €3.50-3.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ferrari from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.04 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.26.
Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.48. 805,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,642. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
