Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.88-4.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.885-3.885 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY19 guidance to €3.50-3.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ferrari from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.04 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.26.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.48. 805,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,642. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

