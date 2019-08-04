Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.30-6.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 569,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,952. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

