FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Issues Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $192.91 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE FFG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $85.70.
FFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
FBL Financial Group Company Profile
FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.
