FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Issues Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $192.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

FFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

