FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.91 million during the quarter. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NYSE FFG traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.