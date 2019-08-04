Fayerweather Charles Has $448,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after acquiring an additional 835,915 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,140 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,998,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $798,882,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,869. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

