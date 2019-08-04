Factom Hits 1-Day Volume of $121,506.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00038169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $40.47 million and $121,506.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.01380424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00023455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00109748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,685,365 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, BCEX, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

