EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $607.20. EVRAZ shares last traded at $607.80, with a volume of 1,873,753 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVR shares. Citigroup downgraded EVRAZ to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 651.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71.

In other news, insider Alexander Frolov sold 4,165,362 shares of EVRAZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total value of £26,450,048.70 ($34,561,673.46).

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

