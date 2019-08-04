Everex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.91 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Everex has a market cap of $12.43 million and $6.91 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00250924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01371104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,600,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Mercatox, BX Thailand, OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

