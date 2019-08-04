Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.57.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 245,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total value of $259,914.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

