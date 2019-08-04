ETHLend Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, BiteBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.01377229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00109464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend was first traded on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bibox, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

