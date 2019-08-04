Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 1,528,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.62. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $498,249.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Hissong sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $961,289.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,468.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $1,555,279. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 496,967 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 80,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.