Espers Price Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Espers has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. In the last week, Espers has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.99 or 0.00985843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00260920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.