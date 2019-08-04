ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.61

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and traded as low as $17.29. ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 6,218 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

