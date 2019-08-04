Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by Nomura from $505.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $527.21.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $524.09. 580,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $533.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,396.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 346,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

