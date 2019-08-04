Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $500.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.21.

EQIX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $524.09. 580,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.10. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $533.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total value of $491,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 346,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

