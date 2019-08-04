Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $511.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $529.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $524.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $533.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 63.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Equinix by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 27.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

