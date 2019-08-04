Equal Trading Down 6.4% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $650,869.00 and approximately $1,954.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00254788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.01393230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,208,991 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

