Eqtec (LON:EQT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 8873091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Eqtec (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

