Envion (EVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,504.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Envion has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.01347395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00107396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Envion’s official website is www.envion.org

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

