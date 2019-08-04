Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives GBX 21.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enquest to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Enquest from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Enquest from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Helmut Langanger acquired 87,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460.40 ($22,815.11). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 483,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £96,737.60 ($126,404.81). In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,786,732 shares of company stock worth $93,759,936.

LON ENQ traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 22.44 ($0.29). 4,219,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.05. Enquest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.12 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $380.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

About Enquest

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

