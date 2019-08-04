EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.90

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1841950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -129.43, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

