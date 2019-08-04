Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stake Trimmed by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,124,839 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 12,182,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.