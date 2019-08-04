Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 target price on Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

