Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.77

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $8.67. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 695,046 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.77.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.