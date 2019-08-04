Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $368,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

