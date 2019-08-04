Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Emerald Expositions Events updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 235,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $719.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

In related news, insider Karalynn Sprouse sold 35,000 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $467,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $754,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

EEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.16 to $14.16 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.