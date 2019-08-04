EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EMKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley raised EMCORE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

