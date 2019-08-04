Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.39

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 198996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.