Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $42.90.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.