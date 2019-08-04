Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 99,582 Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd makes up approximately 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Matthew Cooper bought 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $113,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GER opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

