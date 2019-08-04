Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $211.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

