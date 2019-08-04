El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. El Pollo LoCo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.69-0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 1,832,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

