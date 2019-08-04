eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the topic of several other reports. First Analysis raised eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 359,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,769. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 6.03. eHealth has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $112.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. eHealth’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $2,043,196.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,145.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,072,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,556 shares of company stock worth $18,723,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,184 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

