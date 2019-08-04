Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Edap Tms from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 34,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.25% of Edap Tms worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

