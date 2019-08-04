Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ebix from a c+ rating to a f rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. 315,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ebix has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ebix will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ebix by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ebix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

