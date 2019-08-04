EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.