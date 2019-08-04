EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ESYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.43. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Analyst Recommendations for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.