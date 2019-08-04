Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

DEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 675,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,616.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $150,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $860,930 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

