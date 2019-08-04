Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.27. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 190.84% and a negative net margin of 1,156.11%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue was up 3294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 32,218 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $147,558.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,813,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,937,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 393,124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 94,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 333.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,234,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 949,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,161,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

