Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

UTX opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

