Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 97.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

