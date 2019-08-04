Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 113.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.