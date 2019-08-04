Dragonchain 1-Day Volume Tops $116,937.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and $116,937.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00254491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.01396895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

