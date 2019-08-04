Doubleview Capital (CVE:DBV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Doubleview Capital Corp (CVE:DBV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 163000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Doubleview Capital Company Profile (CVE:DBV)

Doubleview Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures totaling 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.