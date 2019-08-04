Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.28 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,730 shares of company stock worth $80,388,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

